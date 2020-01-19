e-paper
TMC wants schoolchildren to be cleanliness crusaders

TMC wants schoolchildren to be cleanliness crusaders

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:48 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will rope in students for Swachh Sarvekshan and make them ambassadors of cleanliness. It has proposed that every school, both private and civic, would adopt a 100-metre radius of their premises and make sure it is kept clean.

A proposal will be tabled in the next general body. TMC has kept a budget of ₹25 lakh for this initiative, which will be implemented from next academic year if it gets an approval.

In the first phase, 50 schools will be shortlisted. The best among the 50 will be awarded ₹50,000.

“Children will have to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in slums, chawls and residential structures in the vicinity. They also have to conduct sessions to educate others on the importance of a clean city. At the end of the academic year, three schools that have done exemplary work will be given an award,” said Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

A committee consisting of two additional commissioners, one deputy municipal commissioner of education, the education officer, a social welfare officer and a teacher representative will be formed to analyse the work by schools and students.

“This is a great initiative to instill social responsibility among students. They will learn to be responsible adults and will aide in making the city a better place. It is essential that youngsters know more about the surroundings and the area they live in,” said Balu Dhawale, principal Saraswati School, Ghodbunder Road.

Although the schools have not been informed yet, not all seem happy with the initiative.

“We cannot make children do this work during school hours as it will affect their studies. We need to ensure children’s security and safety if they have to step out of the campus,” said s teacher from a private school.

“Although this is a unique way to make students responsible, spending ₹25 lakh on this instead of focusing on well-equipped classrooms seems pointless. Most private schools have their own social welfare activities,” said S Mulani, educational activist.

