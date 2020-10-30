e-paper
Home / Cities / To claim credit, Ludhiana cops ask people to bring back already released items for supardari

To claim credit, Ludhiana cops ask people to bring back already released items for supardari

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:22 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal handing over people’s belongings on supardari in Ludhiana on Friday.
Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal handing over people’s belongings on supardari in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

To claim credit for all items released on superdari, the Ludhiana police asked people to bring back their belongings, even those that had been returned months ago, for the ceremony on Friday.

One such claimant, Venus Gulati of Field Gunj, said that police had seized his car on July 19 after he was caught with illicit liquor. He got bail the same day and got back his vehicle two days later on supardari. But on Thursday, he received a call from the police, asking him to report at the police station with the vehicle. “When I reached there, the cops asked me to leave the car at the station and receive it on Friday in front of the police chief,” he said. While handing over the car keys to Gulati on Friday, police announced that he was one of the persons whom the police had helped to get supardari from court.

Another such claimant, Billu Kashyap of Ghumar Mandi, said that the Division Number 8 police had impounded his handcart on February 25. But due to the lockdown, he could get it released only 15 days ago. Kashyap too said that he was coaxed by the cops to take it back during the ceremony.

Similarly, Ashok Kumar of Field Gunj stated that one of his relatives, Rahul Kumar, had borrowed his motorcycle in March this year. Rahul along with his accomplice had executed a crime using the motorcycle so it was seized by the police.

“We had released the vehicle from the court on superdari in July. The bike was damaged so I had to spend over Rs 2, 000 on its repair. Two days ago, the Division Number 2 police asked me to come to the police station with the motorcycle. When I asked them, they said it was just a formality and that they will hand it over to me on Friday.”

‘I will gift my recovered phone to needy student’

Meanwhile, Dr Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, who had lost his phone to snatchers, received it back from the police chief today. He said that as he has already bought a new phone, he will be gifting the recovered phone to a needy student who can use it for online classes.

