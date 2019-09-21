To meet shortage, Punjab to re-employ doctors for 5 years

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:52 IST

The Punjab government on Friday announced it will re-employ its specialist doctors post retirement for another five years till they attain the age of 65.

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the decision was taken to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals.

The Capt Amarinder Singh government has recruited nearly 100 specialists during its tenure but with many retiring, the shortage of doctors remains a challenge.

The health minister said that of the 750 posts of specialist doctors across the state, 384 are vacant. The shortage is worse in border and rural areas.

After retirement at 60, doctors will get financial benefits of their service as per the re-employment rule of the state government till the age of 65, a department official said.

Sidhu said the department is considering hiring specialists such as gynaecologists, surgeons, orthopaedicians, radiologists and anaesthetists as consultants against the vacant 384 posts till the time regular appointments are made against these posts.

Initially, each consultant would be appointed on contract for a year and the term would be extended annually subject to satisfactory performance. The remuneration to such consultants will not be more than the last pay drawn minus pension.

He said the consultants shall only be appointed for clinical duties and won’t be assigned any administrative work.

He asked the administrative department to maintain transparency in recruitment and appoint the consultants on merit.

Sidhu said the maximum age for appointment of consultant for a year shall be 64 years. The consultants shall not be allowed to carry out private practice during such time that they are on contract with the government.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 01:52 IST