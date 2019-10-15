Toddler following mum, runover by bus in Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:16 IST

An 18-month-old boy was crushed under a private school bus in Zirakpur on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Priyash of Bishanpura village in Zirakpur. The incident took place around 8.15am when the child’s mother left him at home and went to a nearby shop to purchase some household items. The child’s father, who works as a carpenter, had already left for work by then.

The child’s mother, Rimmy Dhiman, said that the child was playing inside and on seeing her leave, he followed her and was run over by speeding bus outside their home.

“The bus driver was speeding. I saw my child getting crushed under the front tyre of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident,” she said.

Priyansh was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur but the staff allegedly told the family that the cost of treatment was very high and advised them to take the injured to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The child was declared brought dead at PGIMER.

A case was registered against the unidentified bus driver under Section 304-A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station. The accused is absconding.

Priyansh is survived by his parents and two older sisters—one studying in Class 2 and the other in Class 6.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 01:15 IST