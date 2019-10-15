e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Toddler following mum, runover by bus in Zirakpur

Child’s mother left him at home and went to a nearby shop to purchase some household items

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An 18-month-old boy was crushed under a private school bus in Zirakpur on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Priyash of Bishanpura village in Zirakpur. The incident took place around 8.15am when the child’s mother left him at home and went to a nearby shop to purchase some household items. The child’s father, who works as a carpenter, had already left for work by then.

The child’s mother, Rimmy Dhiman, said that the child was playing inside and on seeing her leave, he followed her and was run over by speeding bus outside their home.

“The bus driver was speeding. I saw my child getting crushed under the front tyre of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident,” she said.

Priyansh was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur but the staff allegedly told the family that the cost of treatment was very high and advised them to take the injured to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The child was declared brought dead at PGIMER.

A case was registered against the unidentified bus driver under Section 304-A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station. The accused is absconding.

Priyansh is survived by his parents and two older sisters—one studying in Class 2 and the other in Class 6.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 01:15 IST

tags
top news
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities