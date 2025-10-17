Torn clothes, blood on head, no number plate : Man’s chilling encounter on Bengaluru road

A man took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a chilling account of what appeared to be a robbery setup. The incident took place on Ayyappa Nagar–Batarahalli Road in Bengaluru.

According to a post, the incident took place around 1 a.m.on Monday, October 13 when the man, who was driving home, encountered a suspicious car blocking the road. The vehicle reportedly had no number plate, raising further suspicion.

Also read: Bengaluru woman meets military doctor working as cab driver in Canada: ‘Earns $4,000, pays $3,000 rent’

The post described a man dressed in torn clothes with what looked like blood on his head, believed to be makeup to stage a distress situation. The individual reportedly stood near the vehicle, appearing injured, in an apparent attempt to lure motorists into stopping.

‘’ While returning home around 1 a.m. on Monday, 13th October, along Ayyappa Nagar, Batarahalli Road, we encountered a suspicious situation. A man had blocked the road with his car, which had no number plate. He was dressed in torn clothes and had what appeared to be blood on his head (possibly makeup). It seemed like a potential robbery setup involving a gang,’’ the post read.