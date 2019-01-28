Tourism-savvy Goa should have flying buses: Gadkari

Goa needs to introduce less polluting flying double decker buses, like those manufactured in Austria since the coastal state is a tourism destination, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

Gadkari, who inaugurated a third bridge across the Mandovi river named “Atal Setu” on Sunday, also said that he was exasperated that his efforts to introduce water transport systems in Goa were not panning out, despite the immense potential to replicate the charm and functionality of the waterways in Italy’s Venice in the western Indian state.

“It (flying double decker buses) can go anywhere. Their capacity is more than Metro. The cost of a Metro is Rs 350 crore per km, while it costs only Rs 50 crore (per km). Considering Goa’s significance as a tourism destination, public transport on electricity has a viability in Goa,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister said that he had seen the innovative flying double decker bus transport system during his recent visit to Austria.

“They have manufactured a double decker bus which flies. It has a capacity for 260 passengers,” he also said.

Gadkari also said that Goa should emulate Venice by starting a water transport way to the upcoming airport at the Mopa plateau in North Goa.

“But I had a wish, like in Venice, where you can travel by water to the airport, Goa should have such a facility,” Gadkari said.

He, however, said that he had given up making efforts to rejuvenate the state’s water transport system, because of a slack response.

“But water transport does not seem to be working out in Goa. I have put in a lot of effort, but now I am exhausted and I have given up the efforts. I am pained to say this,” Gadkari said, adding that water-based transportation had even clicked in the Ganges river.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:34 IST