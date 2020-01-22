e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cities / Traffic ASI roughed up by couple for issuing challan

Traffic ASI roughed up by couple for issuing challan

The duo was stopped near the bus stand for riding two-wheeler without helmet; FIR registered

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
ASI Puneet Kumar showing his torn jacket in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
ASI Puneet Kumar showing his torn jacket in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was assaulted by a couple, allegedly after they were issued a challan for not wearing helmet near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal here on Wednesday.

The accused manhandled the ASI and also tore his uniform.

On being informed, Kochar Market police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The male assaulter has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Sarinh village.

ASI Puneet Kumar said he was on duty near the bus stand.

“My colleagues stopped a man travelling with his wife on a motorcycle for not wearing helmets,” he said.

“When I issued a challan to them, the man started abusing me. When I added sections of misbehaving with an official on duty, he made derogatory remarks about me and the police department,” he added.

“He created a scene and as a pressure tactic, started accusing me of misbehaving with his wife. And when I alerted the cops at Kochar Market police post, the duo opened attack on me and tore my uniform,” the ASI said.

ASI Tarlochan Singh, who is in charge of Kochar Market police post, said they have recorded statement of ASI Puneet Singh.

The police had begun the process of registering a first information report (FIR) when this report was filed.

Khaki under attack

It was not the first time that police personnel were subjected to assault by civilians.

On December 14, 2019, police had arrested a Daad resident for reportedly thrashing a traffic ASI for issuing him a challan for triple-riding in Model Town.

On October 3, 2019, a Model Colony resident had assaulted a traffic cop while he was issuing him a challan for jumping red light.

A couple of days before that, cops deployed for checking in Dugri had a close shave after a reckless driver tried to run over them. Police had later arrested the accused from Dugri Phase-1 market.

On September 3, 2019, a car occupant had manhandled a traffic ASI for issuing a challan and also torn his uniform near Kaka marriage palace on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road.

On April 19, 2019, police had arrested a man for thrashing a traffic cop and tearing his uniform. However, two of his accomplices had managed to escape. The accused had claimed that he was a scribe, but failed to prove his credentials.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities