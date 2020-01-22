Traffic ASI roughed up by couple for issuing challan

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:19 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was assaulted by a couple, allegedly after they were issued a challan for not wearing helmet near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal here on Wednesday.

The accused manhandled the ASI and also tore his uniform.

On being informed, Kochar Market police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The male assaulter has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Sarinh village.

ASI Puneet Kumar said he was on duty near the bus stand.

“My colleagues stopped a man travelling with his wife on a motorcycle for not wearing helmets,” he said.

“When I issued a challan to them, the man started abusing me. When I added sections of misbehaving with an official on duty, he made derogatory remarks about me and the police department,” he added.

“He created a scene and as a pressure tactic, started accusing me of misbehaving with his wife. And when I alerted the cops at Kochar Market police post, the duo opened attack on me and tore my uniform,” the ASI said.

ASI Tarlochan Singh, who is in charge of Kochar Market police post, said they have recorded statement of ASI Puneet Singh.

The police had begun the process of registering a first information report (FIR) when this report was filed.

Khaki under attack

It was not the first time that police personnel were subjected to assault by civilians.

On December 14, 2019, police had arrested a Daad resident for reportedly thrashing a traffic ASI for issuing him a challan for triple-riding in Model Town.

On October 3, 2019, a Model Colony resident had assaulted a traffic cop while he was issuing him a challan for jumping red light.

A couple of days before that, cops deployed for checking in Dugri had a close shave after a reckless driver tried to run over them. Police had later arrested the accused from Dugri Phase-1 market.

On September 3, 2019, a car occupant had manhandled a traffic ASI for issuing a challan and also torn his uniform near Kaka marriage palace on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road.

On April 19, 2019, police had arrested a man for thrashing a traffic cop and tearing his uniform. However, two of his accomplices had managed to escape. The accused had claimed that he was a scribe, but failed to prove his credentials.