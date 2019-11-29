e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Traffic experiments at Ganj crossing begin today

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The trial of traffic at Hazratganj’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee crossing, which sees movement of over five lakh vehicles in a day, will start from Saturday.

This crossing is set to get a makeover, based on the designs given by experts of the World Research Institute, Chennai, to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

If the traffic experiments at Hazratganj crossing are successful, then similar arrangements would also be made at other major crossings in Lucknow, said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

He added: “The design of World Research Institute is such that traffic will not be stopped at any given point and the flow will be guaranteed constantly without any hassle.”

Tripathi said, “The rotary at Atal crossing will be widened on the pattern of Parivartan Chowk. But this will be done only after traffic experiments prove that the design is good enough to give the desired results.”

“We also have plans to improve the designs of Hussainganj crossing, Burlington crossing, Vidhan Sabha crossing and the one near KKC trisection,” he said.

High resolution cameras fixed at various places at the crossings would be able to spot traffic violators.

ROTARY TO BE WIDENED

•This crossing is set to get a makeover, based on the designs given by experts of the World Research Institute, Chennai, to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

•“The rotary at Atal crossing will be widened on the pattern of Parivartan Chowk. But this will be done only after traffic experiments prove that the design is good enough to give the desired results,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

•If the traffic experiments at Hazratganj crossing are successful, then similar arrangements would also be made at other major crossings in Lucknow, said Tripathi.

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities