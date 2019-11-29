Traffic experiments at Ganj crossing begin today

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 22:13 IST

LUCKNOW The trial of traffic at Hazratganj’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee crossing, which sees movement of over five lakh vehicles in a day, will start from Saturday.

This crossing is set to get a makeover, based on the designs given by experts of the World Research Institute, Chennai, to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

If the traffic experiments at Hazratganj crossing are successful, then similar arrangements would also be made at other major crossings in Lucknow, said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

He added: “The design of World Research Institute is such that traffic will not be stopped at any given point and the flow will be guaranteed constantly without any hassle.”

Tripathi said, “The rotary at Atal crossing will be widened on the pattern of Parivartan Chowk. But this will be done only after traffic experiments prove that the design is good enough to give the desired results.”

“We also have plans to improve the designs of Hussainganj crossing, Burlington crossing, Vidhan Sabha crossing and the one near KKC trisection,” he said.

High resolution cameras fixed at various places at the crossings would be able to spot traffic violators.

ROTARY TO BE WIDENED

•This crossing is set to get a makeover, based on the designs given by experts of the World Research Institute, Chennai, to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

•“The rotary at Atal crossing will be widened on the pattern of Parivartan Chowk. But this will be done only after traffic experiments prove that the design is good enough to give the desired results,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

•If the traffic experiments at Hazratganj crossing are successful, then similar arrangements would also be made at other major crossings in Lucknow, said Tripathi.