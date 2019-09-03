In Gurugram, traffic police to spread awareness on increased fines

gurugram

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 01:41 IST

Two days after the implementation of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, the traffic police said they will make efforts to improve awareness among motorists about the increased fines for traffic violations and also train their personnel in issuing challans using updated software.

The amendment to the Act has led to a massive increase in the quantum of fines and the traffic police say they are hopeful it will act as a strong deterrent against traffic violations. Tejbir, traffic inspector (TI), Kherki Daula said, “We have published advertisements in various newspapers regarding the hike in the fines. We will reach out to unions of taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers also.”

He added that the traffic police under his area are issuing only warnings to light motor vehicles for minor traffic violations. “We have been fining the heavy vehicles for committing routine violations. In case of light motor vehicles, we are driving to motivate the drivers,” he said.

The traffic inspectors in different areas of the city said that many incidents of arguments between the officials and commuters have been reported since Sunday, when the challans were revised.

Satish Kumar, a traffic inspector on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, said, “Obviously, there will be arguments. Earlier, people were paying just ₹100 for a violation and now, they need to pay 10 times the old fine.” He said the highest fine issued so far in his area is ₹42,000, but he refused to share any details.

“We don’t want to empty the pockets of the people but they have to follow the traffic rules,” Rajesh, traffic inspector, highways, said. He further stated that more people appear to be driving carefully after the implementation of hiked fines.

Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said that the police are updating their machines with new software to issue challans. “Officials are undergoing training. The high amounts will surely pinch the people and they are scared. The effort from our side is to try to make a robust system. We don’t want to make mistakes.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 23:11 IST