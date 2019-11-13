e-paper
Train mows down 55-yr-old woman in Ludhiana

ASI Kuldip Singh says she was on her way back home from the factory when the incident occurred

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 55-year-old woman was crushed to death under a speeding train when she was crossing the tracks in Giaspura on Tuesday night. 

The police recovered the body from the tracks on Wednesday morning. The woman was later identified as Kamla Devi of Ajit Colony of 33-Feet Road in Giaspura, who used to work at a factory here. 

Government Railway Police investigating officer ASI Kuldip Singh said, “The victim was on her way back home from the factory when the incident occurred. Her family members were informed about the same.”

Based on Kamla’s son Rajan Verma, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone MGNREGA scam Microsoft Windows 10 Update Childrens Day 2019 P Chidambaram Children's Day Wishes

