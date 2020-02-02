e-paper
Train runs over man, 8-year-old walking on tracks

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:52 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter were killed after they were hit by a train while they were walking on tracks in Kalyan on Saturday.

The incident happened around 7:30 pm after the victims, Arshad Khan and Ayesha, got off a local train between Kalyan and Thakurli stations as the daughter wanted to relieve herself.

“The family, including Ayesha’s mother, was returning from Mumbai. When they reached Thakurli station, Ayesha said she wanted to relieve herself, but as the train left the station her parents asked her to wait. When the local train stopped a little before Kalyan railway station near Patripool, immediately Arshad and Ayesha got off from the train. By the time they got back, the train had left towards Kalyan. The duo then started walking towards the station,” said a police officer.

While they were walking on the tracks, they got hit by a local train and were severely injured. Passengers of a Titwala-bound local that followed the fast train took the duo to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan where they died.

