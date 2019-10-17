Trial run of pedestrian-only plan for Kamala Nagar market to start November

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:48 IST

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is likely to conduct the trial run of the pedestrianisation of Kamala Nagar Market in the first week of November. Officials of the north corporation said the trial run is likely to continue for a month.

Officials say encroachments and lack of designated vending zones for hawkers are major problems in the market. They said around 100 vendors would be relocated to designated places in and around the market in a manner that would improve the aesthetics of the area.

Ira Singhal, deputy commissioner (Keshavpuram zone), said the civic body had conducted detailed surveys to assess the parking demand of the market and formulate a plan.

“The aim is to turn the area into a pedestrian friendly hot spot, improve walkability and decongest the market by regularising parking. After Diwali, we will hold a meeting with all stakeholders, including the Delhi Police and the traffic police, to finalise modalities and will announce a date for the trial run. We are likely to start trials from the first week of November for a period of one month,” she said.

According to the plan, Kolhapur Road, one of the radial roads emerging from Bada Gol Chakkar, will be made pedestrian only. On the other three major radial roads — Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Mandelia Road and Gali No. 7 — the current two-way traffic system will be retained. These streets will be turned into no-parking zones. Pedestrian paths of four metres each will be created on the roadsides.

Multi-Utility Zones (MUZs) of a width of two metres will be developed with trees, benches, garden lamps, food stalls and water kiosks.

Kamla Nagar market was developed in the 1960s and is one of the favourite hang-outs of Delhi University students. It is popular among locals for its eateries, apparel shops and jewellery stores. Kamla Nagar market receives a footfall of 12,000-5,000 on weekdays and about 25,000-30,000 on weekends.

Currently, the haphazard parking and encroachment on roads restrict movement of emergency vehicles and also makes walking difficult there.

According to a north corporation report submitted to the environment pollution control authority (Epca), the total demand for parking spaces in the area is 1,594. The civic body has formulated a plan to accommodate 1,598 cars by fully utilising Spark Mall parking, which have a capacity to house 828 cars, and designated on-street and off-street parking.

Another official of the civic body said in the report to Epca, the municipal body has asked for funds to permanently implement the ‘pedestrianisation and parking management plan’. “To permanently implement the plan, we would need ₹44 crore for installing bollards and developing other aesthetics,” the official said.

Singhal also said the area would be developed on the concept of an open-air mall and vendors would be relocated accordingly. “We have made a proper plan to relocate hawkers. The spots which will be given to vendors will be in the form of a square, housing clusters of four vendors each side by side. We also plan to provide hawkers with e-carts for a fee,” she said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:48 IST