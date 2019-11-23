Truck driver held with 70kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:07 IST

Ludhiana police’s central intelligence agency (CIA) staff-2 arrested a truck driver for drug peddling and recovered 70kg poppy husk from his possession on Friday.

The police have also impounded his vehicle.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Trivedi alias Mangal Pandey, 30, of Jalon in Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said they arrested the accused from Sherpur Chowk following a tip-off.

“The accused had parked his truck on a roadside and was waiting for his customers. Upon searching, cops recovered 70kg poppy husk from the truck,” he added.

The accused told the police that he used to smuggle poppy husk from Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.

The CIA staff-2 in-charge said that the police were investigating to know the past criminal record of the accused.

“We are expecting to obtain more important information from him during questioning,” he added.