Truck driver rams into 5; 1 dead

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:45 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
A truck driver was arrested on Monday for ramming into five pedestrians while drink driving, in Fatherwadi area in Vasai. One of the pedestrians died on the spot while others have been admitted to a hospital in Vasai.

The driver, 35-yar-old Rajesh Ramesh Singh, tried to flee but was caught by passers-by and handed over to Waliv police.

The incident took place at 11.45pm when the deceased, Nanu Asghar Shah, a fruit vendor, was returning home with his handcart. Singh, while trying to flee, rammed into four other pedestrians. Locals chased the man in bike and nabbed him.

Singh has been arrested for causing death by negligence and has been sent for medical tests to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the incident, said a police officer.

He added that the driver had earlier dashed two pedestrians the same night at Gokhiware.

