Truck mows down 80-year-old Ludhiana woman, injures husband

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:15 IST

A speeding truck crushed an 80-year-old woman to death and left her husband injured after hitting their scooter on the Machhiwara-Kohara road on Thursday.

Gurdial Kaur, the deceased. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased was identified as Gurdial Kaur of Kohara. She was not wearing a helmet.

Her husband Harchand Singh, also an octogenarian, told the police that they were returning home on a scooter from a congregation centre on Machhiwara-Kohara road.

When they reached near the telephone exchange, a speeding truck hit their scooter, throwing them on the road. Before they could react, the truck ran over his wife, killing her on the spot.

Passers-by rushed him to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasvir Singh of Koomkalan station, who is investigating the case, said the truck driver fled the spot on foot after leaving his vehicle behind. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. The ASI said they had impounded the truck and will arrest the driver soon.