e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Truck mows down 80-year-old Ludhiana woman, injures husband

Truck mows down 80-year-old Ludhiana woman, injures husband

The heavy vehicle first hit the victims’ scooter from behind and then ran over the woman on the Machhiwara-Kohara road in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A speeding truck crushed an 80-year-old woman to death and left her husband injured after hitting their scooter on the Machhiwara-Kohara road on Thursday.

Gurdial Kaur, the deceased. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased was identified as Gurdial Kaur of Kohara. She was not wearing a helmet.

Her husband Harchand Singh, also an octogenarian, told the police that they were returning home on a scooter from a congregation centre on Machhiwara-Kohara road.

When they reached near the telephone exchange, a speeding truck hit their scooter, throwing them on the road. Before they could react, the truck ran over his wife, killing her on the spot.

Passers-by rushed him to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasvir Singh of Koomkalan station, who is investigating the case, said the truck driver fled the spot on foot after leaving his vehicle behind. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. The ASI said they had impounded the truck and will arrest the driver soon.

tags
top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities