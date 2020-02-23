Trump, Melania likely to spend an hour at Taj

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 17:57 IST

AGRA US President Donald Trump, who is expected to land at Agra airport at 4.45 pm on Monday, will be greeted by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel besides being given a traditional welcome by 300 artistes.

With the welcoming of Trump and his wife Melania getting over in 15 minutes, the couple is expected to proceed for the Taj Mahal at 5pm.

The US President will reach Taj after travelling through a 14-km stretch with students lined up along the roadsides, waving flags of both the nations.

Stages have been set up at main crossings, where over 3,000 artistes will present programmes to depict Indian culture.

The US President is expected to stay at the Taj Mahal for about an hour, said reliable sources. He is expected to leave for Delhi around 6.45pm.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the high profile visit.

As many as 10 companies each of both Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) have reached Agra.

Besides, a dozen teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) will support nearly 4,500 cops of UP Police deployed in the security of the US President.

TAJ CLOSED FOR PUBLIC TODAY

The Taj Mahal will remain closed for public viewing from 12.30pm on Monday in view of the US President’s visit to the 17th century monument.

Ticket windows will be closed at both the eastern and western gates of the Taj an hour before the monument is closed for public.

Vasant Swarankar, superintending archaeologist for Agra circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), issued a notice in this regard on Sunday under the power vested in him under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules 1959.

“Early closure of the Taj Mahal is because of the visit of Donald Trump, the President of United States of America,” stated Swarankar in the notice.

“The monument will remain closed till the departure of the guest,” he added.

Commissioner, Agra division, Anil Kumar has already indicated disruption in the day’s activities at Taj Mahotsav organised at Shilpgram — a kilometre east of the Taj Mahal on Monday.

“If all goes well in time, the Taj Mahotsav might have a late evening event at Shilpgram after the departure of the VVIP guests,” said a tourism official.

The 10-day annual Taj Mahotsav, the festival of art, craft and culture, begins on February 18 and ends on February 27 every year.

Meanwhile, city traffic will also remain affected. Entry of heavy vehicles has been banned here on Monday. Also, there will be diversions on both expressways —Yamuna and Agra-Lucknow.