Tuition teacher held for molesting 10-year-old student in Khadki

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:27 IST

PUNE A private tutor from Khadki has been arrested by Pune police on Wednesday for molesting a 10-year-old girl student in his class. The incident took place on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Asif Yusuf Shaikh, 48, a resident of a bungalow near Khadki post office.

“The girl went home and told her mother who filed a complaint,” said Lakshman Borate, assistant commissioner of police, Khadki division of Pune police, who is investigating the case.

Shaikh will be in police custody till November 22, he added.

According to the complainant, the girl was attending private tuitions at Shaikh’s house on Tuesday at 6:30 pm when the incident took place. After the classes were over, Shaikh allegedly asked the victim to stay back and told her that he wanted to discuss some homework with her. However, as everyone else left, the man started touching her chest and waist.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) and Section 3(1)(w)(i)(ii) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered at Khadki police station on the complaint filed by the victim’s 30-year-old mother.