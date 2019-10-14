Two alleged criminals in injured in separate shootouts with special cell officers

cities

Oct 14, 2019

New Delhi

In two separate alleged encounters that took place within an hour on Monday evening, the Delhi Police’s special cell shot and injured two alleged criminals.

In all, at least 18 rounds were exchanged in the two shoot-outs, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), adding that one policeman was hit, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

The first of the two alleged encounters took place at 8.10 pm near Rajghat when a suspected robber-cum-snatcher, 25-year-old Imran, was asked to stop his scooter by a special cell team that was on the lookout for him.

“When signalled to stop, the suspect tried to speed away. We managed to stop him, but he brought out a pistol and fired three rounds at us. Acting in self-defence, we fired four rounds at him. One bullet hit his leg,” said the DCP.

Imran has been shifted to a hospital and is out of danger, the officer said, adding that he is a resident of east Delhi’s Shastri Park and had earlier been arrested in 17 counts of robberies and snatching. “He is an absent bad character of Delhi,” said the DCP.

The other alleged encounter took place near the Bhalaswa landfill in north Delhi at 9pm, said the officer, identifying the suspect as 32-year-old Pratham Anand.

A resident of west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, Anand has been named in 25 criminal cases such as robberies, snatching, assault and under the Arms Act, said the DCP. “He is a proclaimed offender in many of these cases,” the officer said.

Anand was on the special cell’s radar since a month when a video of him firing outside a house in north Delhi’s Mahindra Park had gone viral, said the DCP.

The officer said the special cell had laid a trap after receiving a tip-off that he would be arriving near the landfill. “Anand was riding a motorcycle and was identified by our informer. When we asked him to surrender, he whipped out a pistol and fired six-seven rounds at the police,” said the DCP.

One bullet fired by Anand hit a head constable’s bullet-proof vest, said the DCP. “We fired five rounds at Anand, one of which hit his leg,” said the DCP.

