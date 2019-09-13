Two Amity students killed, 3 injured in accident on Yamuna e-way

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:34 IST

Noida: Two students of a private university in Noida were killed, while three of their friends were severely injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway on Friday evening, while they were returning to Noida from Agra.

The deceased were identified as Shivani Yadav (20) and Ovaisi Chaudhary (20), both residents of Ghaziabad. The injured were identified as Aditi Saxena, a resident of Sector 53 in Noida, Sai Sharma, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, and Shourya Gupta, a resident of Delhi. All five were students of Amity university, Noida, police said.

According to police, the Hyundai i20 car they were travelling in was hired from a rental company and had a Punjab licence plate.

“The accident took place around 6.30pm, almost 2km from Zero Point of the Yamuna Expressway. Prima facie, it appears that the car was speeding and crashed into the divider, jumped over the median and then crashed into an oncoming roadways bus, which was on its way to Agra. The car was completely mangled,” Kumar Rannvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said.

Police said they were alerted by bus passengers and a team was rushed to the spot. The victims were retrieved and taken to nearby Yatharth hospital, where two were declared brought dead, while the others are undergoing treatment. The mangled car had to be cut open to rescue the victims, police said.

“Two of the victims were brought dead to the hospital. Shourya and Sai have sustained multiple injuries and are on ventilator support. Aditi is stable for now,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“Their families have been informed and they are on their way to the hospital. It seems that Shourya and Aditi were in the front seats while the others were seated behind, but we still don’t know who was driving the car. Those in the front were cushioned from the impact by air bags,” Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said.

Police said they are still waiting to take the statements of the injured students. None in the bus was injured.

A spokesperson of Amity University said, “Five students of Amity met with a serious car accident on Yamuna Expressway in which Shivani Yadav , a Mass Communication student, and Ovaisi Chaudhury, a second-year BTech (Computer Science Engineering) student, died. We deeply condole their death. Parents are being contacted and we have extended them our full help. Sai Sharma, a BSc Forensic Science student, along with students Aditi Saxena and Shaurya Gupta are undergoing treatment.”

