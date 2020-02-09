e-paper
Two arrested for debit card fraud in Thane

Two arrested for debit card fraud in Thane

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Two people were arrested for cheating senior citizens on the pretext of helping them withdraw money. The police have seized 55 debit cards from the two.

Sadanand Bhaskar Vaidya, 64, a resident of Ghodbunder went to a ATM kiosk on February 1 to withdraw money. He withdrew money and was about to leave when a man approached him and started talking to him. While talking, he managed to take Vaidya’s debit card and give him a fake one. After Vaidya reached home, he got a message that ₹19,000 has been withdrawn from his bank account. He checked his card and found it was not his.

Senior police inspector of Kasarwadavli K Khairnar said, “Our team came to know that the accused must be from Kurla, Sakinaka or Navi Mumbai. We got a tip-off that they will be coming to Mumbra soon. Our team laid a trap and arrested Giyasuddin Siddiqui, 26, and Shaizan Rehman, 26, both residents of Mumbra on Friday. They recovered four mobile phones and cash worth ₹1.4 lakh. We recovered more than 55 debit cards. We have sent letters to the banks about the fraud and to get further details.”

There 20 cases registered against the two accused across the country.

