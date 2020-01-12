Two arrested for forging Aadhaar, voter ID cards

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:43 IST

Two people were recently arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch for running a racket of forging Aadhaar and voter identity cards. The accused duo used to operate from Sector 21 in Turbhe, from where they were arrested.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Azad, and his accomplice Rohitkumar Yadav, both 29. The anti-vehicle theft unit of the crime branch received information that an ‘agent’ who makes fake election cards without any required documents, has set up shop in Turbhe. The agent, Azad, also helped customers make fake Aadhaar cards using the fake election cards. .

After receiving the tip-off, a team led by senior inspector Shirish Pawar sent a decoy customer to Azad. The duo were arrested after they created a fake ID for the customer.

“We also found 13 fake election cards, a machine and other devices they used to forge the identity cards. They have been remanded in police custody till January 18,” said Pawar.