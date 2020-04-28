Two arrested for stealing electronic items from Bhiwandi godown

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:28 IST

Two people were arrested for breaking into a godown and stealing electronic gadgets worth Rs40.50 lakh.

The theft took place on April 21 in a company’s godown at Wadpa area of Bhiwandi and the police registered a case against unknown persons under sections 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code.

The Bhiwandi rural police scanned the CCTV footage which had captured the two in the godown.

Senior police inspector, crime branch, Vyankat Andhale said, “Through our sources, we have received information about two residents of Dabhad village who were heard hatching a plan to loot the godown. We picked up Yash Dongare, 39, and Yogesh Patil, 35. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. We have recovered a TV set and mobile phones worth Rs30,69 lakh from them. They will be produced in court tomorrow.”