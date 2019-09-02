Two ASIs suspended after audio clip with SP goes viral

cities

Another controversy has hit the Khanna police after an audio recording, purportedly a conversation between the superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) went viral.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh has suspended two ASIs in this matter and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

However, the ASIs have claimed innocence.

In the audio clip, one of the ASIs can be heard warning the SP of shooting himself after mentioning his name in a suicide note, allegedly after being “pressured” by the senior police official to let off people carrying “unaccounted” gold.

What’s the matter

On June 30, two ASIs — Jagjivan Ram and Lakhvir Singh — had detained three persons with ‘unaccounted’ 22.3kg gold during a checking.

Jagjivan received a call from SP (investigation) Jasvir Singh, who allegedly asked him to let the detained persons go.

Jagjivan in turn told the SP that he had already informed the DSP, who was on his way to the spot.

An argument ensued between them, which ended with the ASI’s suicide warning.

When contacted, ASI Jagjivan said he was then posted as in-charge of Kot police post in Khanna’s Sadar.

“I, along with ASI Lakhbir Singh, had set up a checkpoint on the orders of senior officials. We stopped a vehicle, wherein 22.3kg gold was found. As the occupants failed to produce required documents, I informed senior officials, including the DSP. Later, one of the occupants called SP Jasvir Singh.”

“The SP asked me to let them go, claiming that they were his friends. In the meantime, DSP (headquarters) reached the spot and occupants of the car were taken to Sadar police station along with recovered gold,” he added.

“Few days later, I was transferred to the Police Lines. Now, we have been suspended and are facing a departmental inquiry,” Jagjivan said.

SSP Gursharandeep Singh said, “ASI Jagjivan Ram can be heard using inappropriate words while speaking with senior official for which, he has been placed under suspension along with ASI Lakhvir Singh and an inquiry has been marked against them. The occupants of the car had produced all required documents to the excise department officials and they were released.”

Despite repeated attempts, comments of SP Jasvir Singh could not be elicited.

