Two bikers killed in mishaps

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:25 IST

A 20-year-old B Tech student was killed after his bike was hit by a car in Gosainganj police station area late on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Ashwarya Vyas, was returning home around 11 pm when the incident occurred. He was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot, said police.

Ashwarya’s family lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, after which police began investigation into the case.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man died after his bike collided with a truck in Para area on Thursday.

“The deceased, Hemant, collided with a truck near a crossing. He was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot,” said Triloki Singh, SHO, Para police station.

Cops who reached the spot rushed Hemant to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The traffic department is observing Traffic Week to spread awareness about following traffic rules. On Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a function to mark Traffic Week and urged people to wear helmet while riding their bikes.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 21:25 IST