e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Two bikers killed in mishaps

  Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old B Tech student was killed after his bike was hit by a car in Gosainganj police station area late on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Ashwarya Vyas, was returning home around 11 pm when the incident occurred. He was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot, said police.

Ashwarya’s family lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, after which police began investigation into the case.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man died after his bike collided with a truck in Para area on Thursday.

“The deceased, Hemant, collided with a truck near a crossing. He was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot,” said Triloki Singh, SHO, Para police station.

Cops who reached the spot rushed Hemant to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The traffic department is observing Traffic Week to spread awareness about following traffic rules. On Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a function to mark Traffic Week and urged people to wear helmet while riding their bikes.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 21:25 IST

top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
‘Not in favour of Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology’, says Manmohan Singh
‘Not in favour of Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology’, says Manmohan Singh
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News