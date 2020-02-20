e-paper
Two booked for thrashing Muktsar SSP’s son in Amritsar medical college

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:39 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Amritsar Police have booked two unidentified persons for thrashing Muktsar SSP Rajbachan Singh Sandhu’s son, Manmohan Bachan Singh Sandhu, with an iron rod outside the library of Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, on Wednesday about 10pm.

Sandhu, a final-year MBBS student, had objected to the men teasing three girl students of the college. The accused also brandished a revolver before fleeing, according to Sandu’s complaint lodged at the Majitha police station.

“About 10pm on Wednesday, three girl students of the college were on their way to their hostel from the library, when the two miscreants in a car (PB-02-DG-2077) started teasing the girls. I was in the library and on hearing the girls’ cry for help rushed to the spot. When I opposed the men, one of them pointed a revolver at me, abused me and hit me with an iron rod, before fleeing,” Sandhu says in his complaint.

College principal Sujata Sharma said, “We have written to the manager of the security company to change the guards who were deployed near the spot at the time of the incident. We will also ask for an undertaking from the firm.”

In February last year, a guard had allegedly molested two junior doctors at the hospital, which had caused a major furore. Then, college authorities had promised to enhance security with more CCTVs and increased number of security personnel; however, nothing materialised on the ground.

“A case has been registered against the two accused at Majitha police station under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. No CCTV cameras are installed near the college library, so we do not have any footage. Investigation is on,” said Majitha SHO Jaspal Singh.

Victim is a final-year MBBS student at the college and had stopped the men from teasing three girls

