Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cities / Two booked for trying to kill man by staging road accident

Two booked for trying to kill man by staging road accident

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:01 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Greater Noida: Two men were booked by the Bisrakh police for allegedly attempting to murder an insolvency resolution professional (IRP) last month by staging a road accident. A case was registered based on the order of the senior superintendent of police.

The intended victim was identified as Ranjeet Kumar Verma, an insolvency professional. He said he was appointed as IRP for a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by the National Company Law Tribunal of a commercial project in Greater Noida.

“They have a site in the Knowledge Park-5 area. On November 25, I was returning from the site after pasting the insolvency notice and discharging the court duties. I got a call from one of the accused, Ramveer Nagar, who threatened me with dire consequences if I continued my investigation. A few minutes after that, my vehicle was hit by a car from behind near the Ek Murti crossing,” Verma said.

He said before he could react, his car was hit again. “But then I moved to safety and called the police helpline and I could not reach them. I went to the Cherry county police post and the Bisrakh police station to file my complaint but nothing happened,” Verma said.

He said the driver of the other vehicle, Hari Om, was drunk at the time of the incident. “I got a call again from Nagar who said that the driver was his and that I should withdraw my complaint. I am worried about my safety as well as that of family. I am certain that the accident bid was to scare me,” Verma said.

He submitted a complaint to the SSP who directed the Bisrakh police to file a case against Nagar and Hari Om under sections 506, 307 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Nagar said that he had called the victim to clarify an issue.

“Ranjeet had put the insolvency notice at another site by mistake and I just wanted to clarify the error. That is why I called him,” Nagar, who oversees the civil work for the developer, said.

Police, however denied that the accused is related to the builder being investigated by the victim.

“They are not related to the developer. We have interrogated the two accused and a probe in the matter is under way. The vehicle was seized and we will take the necessary legal action soon,” Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

