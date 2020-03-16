Two brothers kill each other over property dispute in Delhi

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:42 IST

New Delhi:

Two brothers allegedly shot each other dead outside their house in north Delhi’s Civil Lines after an argument over a long-pending property dispute late Sunday night, police said.

The two men had to visit a court on Tuesday for a hearing in connection with the dispute, police said.

The two brothers were identified as Rahul Nagar, 35, a peon at Saket court and his younger brother Tanuj Nagar, 28. While Rahul was married and is survived by wife and a child, Tanuj is unmarried and unemployed, police said.

Police said they got call about the shootings around midnight. A police team found Rahul and Tanuj lying unconscious on the road outside their house in Bhargav Lane. Both had gunshot injuries and were bleeding, said an officer who did not wish to be named.

“The two men were taken to the hospital where it was found Rahul has two bullet injuries to his chest while Tanuj was shot once near the shoulder. Both men succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Tanuj’s lungs were punctured. A countrymade pistol was recovered from the spot,” said the officer.

A preliminary enquiry revealed three rounds were fired. “Their family members were at home when the incident took place. Their questioning revealed both had a dispute over a property near their house and often had heated arguments. During one such argument on Sunday night, Tanuj took out a pistol and shot Rahul on his chest. Rahul pounced upon his younger brother and snatched the pistol from him. He shot at Tanuj and ran outside their house to seek help,” said the officer.

Tanuj managed to get up. “He picked up the pistol and ran after his elder brother, who collapsed right outside their house. Tanuj once again shot Rahul and fell unconscious. Family members and neighbours called police,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said they had registered case of murder and the under arms act for illegal possession of arms and its use. “In November, the brothers had reported the dispute between them at the Civil Lines police station and a hearing was listed for Tuesday. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and we are waiting for the reports,” the DCP said.

