e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two constables of UP Police injured in accident on KMP Expressway

Two constables of UP Police injured in accident on KMP Expressway

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram:

Two constables of Uttar Pradesh police were injured after their motorcycle fell down from the KMP Expressway near Farrukhnagar on Wednesday. The police said that one of the constables allegedly fell asleep while riding the motorcycle and lost the control of the vehicle.

Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is reported to be stable, the police said.

The constables were identified as Ravikaan from Narnaul and Sunil Kumar from Mahendergarh. Both of them had joined the UP police department in 2018, and are posted at Aligarh. The police said that the incident took place around 12pm when they were going to Aligarh from their homes.

Savit Kumar, station house officer, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “They left for Aligarh from their homes early in the morning. Sunil who was riding the motorcycle fell asleep and lost the control of the vehicle. They both fell from the expressway and sustained injuries. We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and took them to a hospital in Sector 10.”

The SHO said that the constables had sustained mostly internal injuries and their condition is reported to be stable.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities