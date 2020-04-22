Two constables of UP Police injured in accident on KMP Expressway

cities

Two constables of Uttar Pradesh police were injured after their motorcycle fell down from the KMP Expressway near Farrukhnagar on Wednesday. The police said that one of the constables allegedly fell asleep while riding the motorcycle and lost the control of the vehicle.

Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is reported to be stable, the police said.

The constables were identified as Ravikaan from Narnaul and Sunil Kumar from Mahendergarh. Both of them had joined the UP police department in 2018, and are posted at Aligarh. The police said that the incident took place around 12pm when they were going to Aligarh from their homes.

Savit Kumar, station house officer, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “They left for Aligarh from their homes early in the morning. Sunil who was riding the motorcycle fell asleep and lost the control of the vehicle. They both fell from the expressway and sustained injuries. We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and took them to a hospital in Sector 10.”

The SHO said that the constables had sustained mostly internal injuries and their condition is reported to be stable.