Two days after fire breaks out in apartment, report shows no fire equipment installed in 6 towers of Housefed society in Punjab’s Banur

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:35 IST

A major tragedy was averted at a Housefed society in Banur after a fire broke out in a flat there on Friday late evening, but the authorities concerned have not learnt any lessons.

It has been five years but no fire safety equipment has been made available in six of the Baba Zoravar Singh Cooperative House Building Society’s 40 towers. The apartments have not even procured a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Dera Bassi’s fire department since 2015.

As per a report, on Friday late evening a fire broke out in block number 16 due to leakage in an LPG cylinder and the furniture was gutted. Luckily the family members escaped unhurt.

Kuldeep Singh Walia, an apartment allottee said, despite lodging several complaints with deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate, cabinet minister and financial corporation commissioner of Punjab, no action has been taken against Housefed, which itself is a government undertaking.

The 912-apartment project, of which 812 have been allotted, was completed in 2014. But when the fire department conducted an inspection, they found no fire safety arrangements in six towers numbered 35 to 40. Moreover, the inspection report said towers number 1 to 34 had no fire safety accessories, including branch pipes, hosepipes and landing valves.

The allottees of the three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom flats are paying ₹750, ₹650 and ₹400 per month as maintenance charges, respectively.

Kaur Singh, president, Baba Zoravar Singh Cooperative House Building Society Limited, said, “We have applied for NOC from the fire department, but due to the nationwide lockdown, it has been delayed.”

“We have already issued them notices to install the fire equipment, but they have not done it so far. We can only issue them NOCs after they complete their installation of fire safety equipment in several towers. In case of any mishap, the society will be held responsible,” said Pardeep Kumar, fire officer, Dera Bassi.