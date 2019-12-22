Two Delhi men killed in flyover mishap at Mohali

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:42 IST

Mohali Two men were killed while three persons, including two women, were injured after a cab collided with the divider before turning turtle on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police attributed the accident, which took place at 3am, to speeding as well as fog.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Kohli, 27, and Ankit, 24. Ankit was the cab driver and belonged to Raj Nagar in New Delhi.

Vishal had hired the cab — a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R — along with his three friends to travel to Shimla for holidays. All four belong to Uttam Nagar in New Delhi, said police. Those injured have been identified as Nisha, 26, Khushi, 25, and Manish Joshi, 34. They were planning a stopover in Chandigarh, said sub-inspector Barinder Singh, who is investigating the case.

“As the speeding cab ascended the Zirakpur flyover, the driver lost control over it due to fog and it collided with the divider and overturned,” said police.

Some locals rushed the victims to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and police were informed.

“Vishal and Ankit were declared brought dead while the other three are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical,” said Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Gurwant Singh. “Manish was later shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.”

The SHO said families of the victims have been informed. “The bodies have been kept at the GMCH mortuary. The postmortem will be conducted on Monday,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.