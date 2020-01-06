Two dengue deaths in capital in December: MCD report

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:44 IST

Two people died of dengue in December in Delhi, according to the weekly report released by the municipal corporations of Delhi Monday. The report shows that a total of 2,036 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi in 2019, with the highest being recorded in the month of October and November.

In comparison, 2,798 cases of dengue and four deaths had been reported in 2018, the report shows.

“Although, the cases have been recorded recently, the deaths may have happened some time in the past. It takes a while for the death review committee to check all hospital documents to confirm whether a person died of dengue or not,” an official from the MCD, on condition of anonymity, said.

The details of who the persons are and where and when they died have not been released by the corporations yet.

A suspected case of dengue death had been reported from East Kidwai Nagar, which had a local outbreak of dengue this year. However, the government had refuted the claim stating that the girl’s tests were negative for dengue.

Fearing a cyclic resurgence of dengue, the Delhi government had launched a massive awareness campaign this year called ’10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute’ scheme, where starting September, the government urged people to check their homes for mosquito breeding every Sunday at 10am for 10 weeks. The residents were also asked to scrub out any water containers at their homes.

The weekly report by the corporation also shows that Delhi has recorded 713 cases of malaria and 293 cases of chikungunya in 2019.