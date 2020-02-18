e-paper
Home / Cities / Two die in separate accidents in Thane

Two die in separate accidents in Thane

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
A 60-year-old man died after an autorickshaw he was travelling in crashed into another auto on Sunday evening.

Balaram Patil, a resident of Dahisar, was going together towards Navi Mumbai from Shilphata road.

The police said the auto was speeding.

The autorickshaw driver, Santosh Mali, 40, resident of Nagaon, is injured.

“The autorickshaw driver was speeding. He allegedly crashed into another autorickshaw in front of him and the vehicle turned turtle,” said an officer from Shildaighar police station.

Patil had sustained grievous injuries and was died during treatment. “The complainant autorickshaw, Abdul Shaikh, was also injured,” said the police officer.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man died after a water tanker hit him near Hiranandani Estate. The tanker driver, Dhirendra Gulabsingh, 30, was arrested from the spot.

According to Kasarwadavli police, the auto driver was going towards Turfepada road, when he took a turn and rammed into Vilas Maruti Paikrao, who was crossing the road, around at 8.15pm on Sunday. A police officer said, “We took man to hospital but he was declared dead before arrival. We arrested the driver immediately. He said he couldn’t see the pedestrian while he was crossing the road, he directly dashed him and in that couldn’t control the speed.”

Paikrao was a resident of WD chawl near Hiranandani Estate.

