Two drown near Mumbai; NDRF rescues 46 people from Palghar chawls

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:29 IST

A teenager was swept away at Bhatane bridge in Vasai during heavy rain and waterlogging and an unidentified man drowned in the overflowing Papad Khind dam in Virar (East) on Sunday.

Both the bodies are yet to be found.

Around 46 residents, who were stranded in chawls owing to heavy rainfall at Bhoidapada in Vasai (East), were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.

“The NDRF worked in collaboration with the Vasai civic fire brigade,” said Kiran Survase, Tehsildar, Vasai.

The NDRF also rescued residents who were stranded in their houses in Arnala, a coastal village in Virar, as the rainwater levels rose on Sunday, Survase said.

The fire brigade also rescued three men who were crossing the swollen Pelhar bridge in Vasai in a truck.

Meanwhile, a major portion of a bridge, which connected Wada and Malwada villages, over Pinjal river, collapsed owing to heavy downpour on Sunday.

“No casualties were reported but vehicular traffic was severely hit,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, Palghar District Disaster Management.

Around 150 residents of Malwada were stranded after water entered 39 houses. The residents were later taken to a community hall in the village.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 00:12 IST