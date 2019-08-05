e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Two drown near Mumbai; NDRF rescues 46 people from Palghar chawls

Around 46 residents, who were stranded in chawls owing to heavy rainfall at Bhoidapada in Vasai (East), were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:29 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Palghar
Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2019: People enjoy the High Tide at Marine Drives in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2019: People enjoy the High Tide at Marine Drives in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

A teenager was swept away at Bhatane bridge in Vasai during heavy rain and waterlogging and an unidentified man drowned in the overflowing Papad Khind dam in Virar (East) on Sunday.

Both the bodies are yet to be found.

Around 46 residents, who were stranded in chawls owing to heavy rainfall at Bhoidapada in Vasai (East), were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.

“The NDRF worked in collaboration with the Vasai civic fire brigade,” said Kiran Survase, Tehsildar, Vasai.

The NDRF also rescued residents who were stranded in their houses in Arnala, a coastal village in Virar, as the rainwater levels rose on Sunday, Survase said.

The fire brigade also rescued three men who were crossing the swollen Pelhar bridge in Vasai in a truck.

Meanwhile, a major portion of a bridge, which connected Wada and Malwada villages, over Pinjal river, collapsed owing to heavy downpour on Sunday.

“No casualties were reported but vehicular traffic was severely hit,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, Palghar District Disaster Management.

Around 150 residents of Malwada were stranded after water entered 39 houses. The residents were later taken to a community hall in the village.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 00:12 IST

tags
more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss