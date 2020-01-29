Two executives duped in separate online frauds

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:01 IST

Gurugram: Two cases were registered at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday night against unidentified men for allegedly duping two private company executives in the city of thousands of rupees online.

According to the police, the cases were registered after the cybercrime cell submitted its investigation report against the suspects.

In the first case, Aashi Shah, who works at a private company in the city, complained to the police on July 19 last year that she received a link on her phone while surfing the internet. “When I clicked on it, ₹5,000 got debited from my savings account and within a few minutes three transactions were made,” she said.

The police said that Shah lost ₹14,250 in three transactions within 10 minutes. The victim told the police that she did not share her PIN, CVV and one time password (OTP) with anyone, still money was debited from her account.

In another case, a Faridabad resident working in Sector 29 alleged that he was duped of ₹60,000 by a person claiming to be a public sector bank employee who asked for his card details on the pretext of increasing his credit limit. According to the police, the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, lost the amount in three transactions.

The victim in his complaint told the police that on August 14 last year, ₹20,000 was withdrawn from his savings account from an ATM in Ghaziabad, which was followed by transfer of ₹40,000 to one Satish. Both transactions were done on the same date within half-an-hour, though his ATM card was in his possession.

Both the cases were registered at Sushant Lok police station under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

According to Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), the police conduct investigation before registering the cases of online fraud and the process takes several months. “We have registered FIRs in these cases and further investigations are on,” Goel said.