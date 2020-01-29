e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two executives duped in separate online frauds

Two executives duped in separate online frauds

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Two cases were registered at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday night against unidentified men for allegedly duping two private company executives in the city of thousands of rupees online.

According to the police, the cases were registered after the cybercrime cell submitted its investigation report against the suspects.

In the first case, Aashi Shah, who works at a private company in the city, complained to the police on July 19 last year that she received a link on her phone while surfing the internet. “When I clicked on it, ₹5,000 got debited from my savings account and within a few minutes three transactions were made,” she said.

The police said that Shah lost ₹14,250 in three transactions within 10 minutes. The victim told the police that she did not share her PIN, CVV and one time password (OTP) with anyone, still money was debited from her account.

In another case, a Faridabad resident working in Sector 29 alleged that he was duped of ₹60,000 by a person claiming to be a public sector bank employee who asked for his card details on the pretext of increasing his credit limit. According to the police, the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, lost the amount in three transactions.

The victim in his complaint told the police that on August 14 last year, ₹20,000 was withdrawn from his savings account from an ATM in Ghaziabad, which was followed by transfer of ₹40,000 to one Satish. Both transactions were done on the same date within half-an-hour, though his ATM card was in his possession.

Both the cases were registered at Sushant Lok police station under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

According to Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), the police conduct investigation before registering the cases of online fraud and the process takes several months. “We have registered FIRs in these cases and further investigations are on,” Goel said.

top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities