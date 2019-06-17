Two fall to death while cleaning windows at high-rise in central Delhi

Two workers fell to death while cleaning windows at Videocon Tower in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Police said the two men, Raju and Ishtar Khan, both in their mid-20s, were cleaning glass windows of the 13-storey building in Jhandelwalan, which houses many offices, when they fell to their death.

Police registered a case and have begun a probe. The two men lived with their families at a slum in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Police said prima facie they learnt the two men were employed by a contractor for a private firm.

According to police, they received information about the incident around 3 pm. A caller informed the police that two labourers, who were cleaning the glass windows at the tenth floor, fell down.

“The two workers in a hydraulic lift attached to a crane and were cleaning the glass windows when the panel broke and the two fell. They died on the spot. They suffered deep injuries on their head,” the officer said.

Police said investigation revealed that the two were not wearing any safety gear. “The private firm was given a contract of to clean the glass. When their bodies were found, the two were not wearing any safety gear,” said a police officer.

An eyewitness Arvind Kumar, said he was present near the high-rise building when he heard a loud sound and some men screaming for help.

“I was scared and ran for cover as I thought that something big or a portion of the building had fallen. When some people rushed towards the building saying that someone had fallen, I went there and found two men unconscious and bleeding on the ground. They were labourers and had fallen while cleaning the glass windows,” said Kumar.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 304A (Causing death by negligence). “CCTV footage of the incident is being obtained. There’s a clear negligence on the part of the firm and arrests will be made soon,” the officer said.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:06 IST