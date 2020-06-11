e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two fresh cases in Panchkula take district’s total to 43

Two fresh cases in Panchkula take district’s total to 43

A man with travel history to Delhi and a woman who recently delivered a baby were tested positive for coronavirus disease

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A man with travel history to Delhi and a woman who recently delivered a baby were tested positive for coronavirus disease in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the district’s total count of confirmed cases to 43.

As many as 17 cases have been reported in the past eight days, and account for all the active cases at present.

The 30-year-old woman from Sector 16 was tested while she was admitted for her delivery at a private nursing home.

The other case is of a 55-year-old man from Sector 8 who had recently returned from Delhi.

Both are admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital, Sector 6.

Looking at the spike in cases, the Panchkula health department has decided to take samples of every resident returning from red zone areas, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

top news
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In