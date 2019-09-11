Two held at Uran with country-made pistol

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:21 IST

The Navi Mumbai crime branch officials arrested two people at Uran on Monday for allegedly carrying illegal firearms. The officials recovered a country-made pistol from Saroja Khan, 24.

The other accused has been identified as Govindlal Jitrajbhar, 35.

“We received information that a man was coming to Uran with an illegal firearm. We alerted our officials and nabbed Khan. On checking his pockets, they found a country-made pistol and arrested him,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Patil said Khan is a native of Uttar Pradesh and a truck driver by profession. “During interrogation, he said he was carrying the pistol to hand it over to Jitrajbhar. We laid a trap and arrested Jitrajbhar, a truck driver from Uran,” Patil said.

The police booked the accused under sections relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

“We are trying to find out from where Khan got the pistol and what Jitrajbhar planned to do with the weapon,” another senior officer from the crime branch said. htc

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST