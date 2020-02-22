e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two held for beating man to death in Yamunanagar

Two held for beating man to death in Yamunanagar

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kisanpura Damla village of Yamunanagar district, police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly beating him to death.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar (25), a resident of Saran village of Kaithal district.

Sandeep was allegedly caught by some labourers around 2am on February 20, who beat him up, leading to his death.

Police arrested accused Mithlesh and Sanjeet Kumar in this connection.

As per the police complaint filed by Avaish Kuraish, who runs a mobile phone shop in Damla, he got a phone call from the accused who claimed they have caught a thief and when he reached the spot, he found Sandeep lying on a bed with injury marks on his body. He informed the police which rushed Sandeep to civil hospital, Yamunanagar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Yamunanagar Sadar SHO Sukhbir Singh said accused Mithilesh and Sanjeet were booked under Section 304 of the IPC. They were produced in a local court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

top news
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities