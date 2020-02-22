Two held for beating man to death in Yamunanagar

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:14 IST

Two days after a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kisanpura Damla village of Yamunanagar district, police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly beating him to death.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar (25), a resident of Saran village of Kaithal district.

Sandeep was allegedly caught by some labourers around 2am on February 20, who beat him up, leading to his death.

Police arrested accused Mithlesh and Sanjeet Kumar in this connection.

As per the police complaint filed by Avaish Kuraish, who runs a mobile phone shop in Damla, he got a phone call from the accused who claimed they have caught a thief and when he reached the spot, he found Sandeep lying on a bed with injury marks on his body. He informed the police which rushed Sandeep to civil hospital, Yamunanagar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Yamunanagar Sadar SHO Sukhbir Singh said accused Mithilesh and Sanjeet were booked under Section 304 of the IPC. They were produced in a local court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.