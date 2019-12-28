e-paper
Two held for molestation try to escape, sustain bullet injuries

Two held for molestation try to escape, sustain bullet injuries

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two persons, who were arrested for molesting a girl, sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with the police after they reportedly snatched the gun of a cop escorting them to the court and tried to escape here on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, Rahul alias Golu and Bobby were being taken to court on Friday by head constable Subhash Malik and a home guard attached with Kankerkhera police station when the duo suddenly pounced upon them and managed to flee after snatching the gun from Malik, who alerted the Kankerkheda police station over mobile phone.

Soon, circle officer Daurala Jitendra Kumar along with other policemen reached the spot and surrounded the area where the accused were hiding. They opened fire when police challenged them and in retaliatory firing the two sustained bullet injuries, police said.

According to police, the girl, aged around 25, was on way to her place of work in an auto rickshaw on Thursday when the auto driver Rahul and his friend Bobby molested her in the moving vehicle.

In their attempt to rape the girl, the accused tore the victim’s clothes and bit her too. The girl had to jump off the auto rickshaw to save herself, said police.

Auto driver Rahul was caught by a passerby Manoj Kumar, who had followed the auto rickshaw after the girl jumped off the vehicle. Rahul was then handed over to the Kankerkheda police.

Bobby was arrested by the cops on Friday.

