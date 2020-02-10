Two held for murdering Jalandhar man

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:25 IST

Jalandhar Police have booked two men for murdering their old friend 26-year-old man, Sarabjit Cheema, of Abadpura locality, after a minor argument near the Guru Ravidas Chowk on Sunday night. Four other accused are still at large. The crime happened after the arrested accused, Neeraj and Suraj, with four of their friends came out of Neeraj’s house to visit a fair to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti and met the vicitm. Police have said that all the accused were drunk and it was unclear what started the argument that culminated in the murder. The other accused are Jogi of Hoshiarpur; Kundan of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and Sahil and Gopal of Basti Sheikh in Jalandhar.

ADCP-2 Parminder Singh Bhandal said, “The incident was reported at 11.40pm and was said to the result of a minor argument. Cheema died due to excessive bleeding at a private hospital about 2am on Monday. Interrogation of the accused will reveal the motive.” He added, “Neeraj attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon on his neck and others helped him commit the crime.” The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. After the murder, tension prevailed in the area around the Guru Ravidas Chowk for some time.

27-year-old’s body found in Bathinda

Bathinda The body of a 27-year-old man, Parwinder Singh, was found in Lehra Mohabbat village on Sunday night. Police said he was murdered with sharp-edged weapons. Family members said he had gone for a wedding, and when he did not return, they launched a search only to find the body. A murder case has been registered.