Two held for murdering man, dumping body near market in Delhi

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:28 IST

The Delhi Police Saturday arrested two persons for the murder of a 31-year-old man, whose body was found in front of Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi, earlier this month.

Police said Zile Singh, a resident of Nand Nagari, and Mahender Singh who lives in Ghaziabad, have been arrested in the case. While Zile Singh has 13 criminal cases against him, including those of murder and robbery, Mahender Singh has five cases registered against him in Delhi and NCR.

The body was found on August 3, wrapped in a grey rexine cover. The police were able to identify the victim based on a tattoo — ‘Sunny’ — on his arm.

“Upon investigation, we found out that he was a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, and that he would visit Nand Nagri every night where he would meet Zile Singh for drinks,” Jasmeet Singh, DCP East, said.

“Soon after, we tracked down Zile Singh and then he confessed to having committed the murder.” Singh said.

During investigation, Zile Singh disclosed that on the night of the murder, Sunny had made some remark about his wife. This enraged the former, and he along with his friend Mahender Singh shot Sunny, wrapped his body and dumped it near Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi the same night. The car used to dispose of the body has also been recovered.

Sunny, was also found to be involved in five criminal cases registered in Delhi and NCR, including those of murder and robbery.

