Two held for murdering man, throwing body from 23rd floor of under construction building

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:23 IST

The Ghaziabad police Tuesday arrested two daily wage earners on charges of murdering a worker and throwing his body from the 23rd floor of an under-construction high-rise in Vijay Nagar on the night of February 21.

The police said the prime accused is the elder brother of the 24-year-old victim. He said the two had carried out the murder in order to extort compensation amount from the developer.

The two suspects were identified as Annu Pal and his friend Om Prakash. The victim, Annu’s younger brother Sarvesh Kumar, also worked as a labourer at the under-construction site. The police said the two initially hit the victim on his head with an iron rod and later threw him off the 23rd storey.

“During initial investigation, we found blood on the floor of the 23rd floor and became suspicious. The two suspects had initially claimed that the victim had fallen to his death. When we subjected them to detailed questioning, the two broke down and confessed to the crime,” Dharmendra Chauhan, circle officer (city 1), said.

“Annu told us that his younger brother was not married and Annu wanted to make some money. So he planned the murder and tried to make it look like Sarvesh had fallen to his death while working. He told us that he wanted to demand a compensation of ₹5 lakh from the developer and divide the amount between him and Prakash,” Chauhan said.

The police also recovered the iron rod used in the crime. The two were booked under IPC Section 302 (murder), destruction of evidence (201) with common intention (34) of the IPC at the Vijay Nagar police station.