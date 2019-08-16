Two held for robbery attempt, accomplice held for posing as cop

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested two robbers and one of their accomplices who arrived to get them released from residents who had caught them by posing as a police officer. According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15pm on August 15 when three armed men on a motorcycle intercepted a car near Sikrod in Raj Nagar Extension.

According to the police, the three arrested were identified as Rihan, Sahil and Sandeep Tyagi, who allegedly tried to get the accomplices released by posing as a police officer. They added that Sandeep’s wife had also come with him, but fled after residents nabbed Rihan and Sahil, while their third accomplice fled the spot.

“The three men on a motorcycle had intercepted Vikrant Dagar near Sikrod and took him at gunpoint in a bid to loot his car. However, residents nabbed Rihan and Sahil. Some time later, Sandeep Tyagi and his wife Pooja also arrived on a bike, with walkie-talkies. Sandeep was posing as a policeman and asked locals to release the two men,” Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO of Sihani Gate police station, said.

Later, the police reached the spot and arrested the two robbers, along with Sandeep. His motorcycle was found to be a stolen one.

“Sandeep has a criminal case against him, and his wife fled the spot. Our teams are looking for her, as well as one of the three initial robbers who fled the spot,” he added.

Sandeep and his wife Pooja are from Modinagar and live at a rented flat in a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension. The three robbers are also hail from Modinagar.

The police said the three men were booked for attempt to robbery, while Sandeep and his wife were booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) at Sihani Gate police station.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:49 IST