Two held for robbing canter driver of his vehicle

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:58 IST

Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly taking a canter driver hostage at gunpoint and robbing him of his vehicle, phone and cash in Manesar. Both the suspects were arrested from Faridabad. Their four accomplices are at large, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 22 night when the victim, Jaswant Singh, a Jammu resident, was carrying a consignment of goods in his canter from Jamnagar (Gujarat) to Manesar and Khandsa in the city. The police said the driver had reached near a flyover in Manesar when a car, in which at least six persons were seated, intercepted him.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that four of the suspects bundled the victim in their car, put a pistol against his chest and drove him around for at least three hours. “During the ordeal, he was assaulted and the suspects snatched his phone and ₹7,000 cash. They locked him in a room near Manesar and the following day, they blindfolded him and dropped him in Ferozepur Jhirka. The suspects had given him ₹2000 cash to reach his home town,” said Boken.

The police said that two of the suspects had taken his canter to Rewari and tried to sell the stock of goods.

The arrested suspects have been identified by first names as Asif and Jabir. Both were arrested from Zakopur, Faridabad on Tuesday. The police said interrogation has revealed that Jabir was driving the car and Asif was sitting on the rear seat on the day of the incident. Their four accomplices are on the run.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 365 (kidnapping), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Manesar police station, said the police.