Two held for youth’s murder in Prayagraj

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:33 IST

Two people, including a teenager, were taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the murder of a youth near Gedurahi Canal under Meja police station limits of the trans-Ganga area in Prayagraj district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The police also said they recovered a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol used in the murder along with some live ammunition.Superintendent of police, trans-Yamuna, DeependranathChaudhary said the Meja police arrested Niraj Mishra of Madra Mukundpur village and his 16-year-old accomplice following a tip-off.

The duo confessed to their involvement in the murder of Shivam Pandey, the police claimed.When he was questioned, Mishra revealed he had gone to Achhola village two days ago where Pandey and some other people allegedly attacked him, the police said.

An FIR was lodged against Pandey and others on the complaint of Mishra. But no case was registered against Mishra despite a complaint against him by the villagers who accused him of theft. Pandey allegedly shot a video of Mishra while he was being attacked and had circulated it among the villagers. Mishra had suffered severe injuries in the attack and planned to kill Pandey to settle scores with him, the police said.

Mishra called Pandey and took him near a canal on some pretext where he opened fire on him, according to the police.Three bullets hit Pandey in the chest and he died on the spot, the police said. The police claimed villagers said Mishra was a frequent visitor to Achhola village where he was in a relationship with a woman.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 18:33 IST