Two held with 25 kilos of heroin worth Rs125 crore

Two men from Manipur have been arrested with 25 kilos of heroin they were transporting in a SUV on the Karala-Bawana Road in outer Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), pegged the worth of the recovered drug at R 125 crore and said that they were being smuggled to Delhi by an interstate syndicate that also supplied the narcotics to other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The officer said a portion of the drugs seized was to be sold to a man in JJ Colony in Bawana. “We are looking out for other narcotic retailers who would purchase from this gang,” said the officer.

Yadav identified the arrested men as 24-year-old driver Chamling Amol and 40-year-old general store owner Madhav Goutam – both residents of Manipur.

The officer said this gang would procure raw materials from the borders of Manipur and Myanmar, turn it into heroin and then transport it to Delhi and other states along the way in a white Mahindra Scorpio.

The DCP said a special cell team had been keeping a watch on the activities of this syndicate for five months and knew the identities of the suspects, but had kept the information discreet.

On Sunday, the police received a tip-off about drugs being moved in a SUV on the Karala-Bawana Road. The police had the vehicle’s number and found 25 kilos of the drug and Amol inside the SUV, said the DCP.

But the other suspect Goutam, about whom police knew would be in the vehicle, was not found in the vehicle. “It turned out that Goutam had stayed back in Lucknow to meet an associate. So, we got to know his location from Amol and arrested him from Lucknow on Monday,” said another investigator.

Police said that they have also seized a mobile phone and some SIM cards from the vehicle and are using the information recovered from it to identify the heroin buyers in Delhi as well as other people involved in the manufacture and supply chain in Manipur.

