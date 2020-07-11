Two hospitals served show-cause notice over report mix-up

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:09 IST

A day after private hospitals in Kalyan mixed up a 35-year-old woman’s Covid-19 test results with those of a 45-year-old infected patient, the health department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday served a show-cause notice to the hospitals located in Kalyan (West), asking them to explain their side within 24 hours.

“We have served notice to the hospitals asking for explanation after the family has complained about the mix-up of reports,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The 35-year-old patient, Nita Sawant, a resident of Adharwadi, Kalyan (West), is currently admitted at Meera Hospital in Kalyan (West). A representative from the hospital said, “The patient is stable and her treatment is underway.”

Meanwhile, Mahatma Phule police called her family to record their statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Sawant’s family had alleged that a hospital in Kalyan mixed up her Covid-19 test results with those of a 45-year-old infected patient and sent her for Covid-19 treatment to another hospital.

The family realised there was a mix-up when the medical store where they went to buy some injections pointed out that the age of the patient mentioned on the test report does not match the age mentioned on the woman’s Aadhaar card.

According to her family members, Sawant fell sick on July 3 and was taken to private hospital in Kalyan. On July 5, the hospital claimed her report to be positive and asked to take her to another private hospital in Kalyan, saying her condition was severe. The family has spent ₹1.5 lakh on her treatment.

Sawant’s brother, Ajay, has since filed a complaint with Mahatma Phule police station and KDMC health department.

“The police had called to record our statement on Friday. We have explained the entire incident to them,” said Ajay, 34.