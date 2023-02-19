Home / Cities / Two Hyderabad residents held hostage in Goa rescued, 11 detained

Two Hyderabad residents held hostage in Goa rescued, 11 detained

Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:41 AM IST

They allegedly called two of his employees to Goa, took them hostage and demanded a ransom of ₹4 crore from Kumar to release them, the official said.

Goa Police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 persons who had allegedly taken them hostage following a dispute with the victims' employer, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Saturday evening that the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in Hyderabad. The accused had some dispute with complainant Jayram Kumar over mining activities. They allegedly called two of his employees to Goa, took them hostage and demanded a ransom of 4 crore from Kumar to release them, the official said.

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, the Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused to Bambolim area near capital Panaji, he said. The main accused in the case was also being investigated for alleged involvement with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), Valsan said. All the accused would be handed over to the Hyderabad Police for further investigation, he said.

