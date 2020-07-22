e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two kidnappers held after 2-hr car hostage drama in Moga

Two kidnappers held after 2-hr car hostage drama in Moga

The accused kept going around in the car for two hours within the district, providing police clues to their location; this helping in rescuing the victim

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
Hindustantimes
         

Moga Police arrested Sukhpreet Singh of Dhaula village in Barnala district and Bohar Singh of Laode village in Moga district for kidnapping Sukhdev Singh, a pharmacy-cum-money-exchange shop owner at Main Bazar in Dhamarmkot sub-division in Moga district. Police action was completed within two hours of the hostage drama that started around 640am on Wednesday.

They accused used Sukhdev’s own car to kidnap him, telling him that a woman, Lovely, he had an affair with, had given then a Rs 20 lakh contract to kill him, of which Rs 1 lakh had already been paid to them.

SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “They kept going around in the car for two hours within the district and kept on threatening the victim. The victim was asked to call his shop-helper from his phone to keep the shop open and tell him he would get a little late. During all this time, the police party got to know the whereabouts of the location of the victim and nabbed the accused The victim was rescued unhurt. The accused are being interrogated,” he added.

Police have recovered a countrymade .32-bore pistol from the possession of the accused and have also recovered Rs 4.2 lakh cash, gold ornaments, foreign currency and licenced revolver of the victim, snatched during kidnapping.

top news
PM Modi pitches nation as global investment destination at India Ideas Summit
PM Modi pitches nation as global investment destination at India Ideas Summit
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
Global economic resilience can be met by stronger domestic capacities: PM Modi
Global economic resilience can be met by stronger domestic capacities: PM Modi
To attract more investors, PM Modi cites India’s high FDI cap in defence, space
To attract more investors, PM Modi cites India’s high FDI cap in defence, space
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In