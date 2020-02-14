e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two killed, four injured in road accident in Karnal

Two killed, four injured in road accident in Karnal

Investigating officer Manphool Singh said the accident took place after the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a tree

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The victims were returning from a marriage function when the driver lost control over the car, which crashed into a tree near Kheri Sarfali village of Karnal district.
The victims were returning from a marriage function when the driver lost control over the car, which crashed into a tree near Kheri Sarfali village of Karnal district.
         

Two persons were killed while four sustained injuries when the Maruti Dzire car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Kaithal-Assandh road on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Subham, 13, a resident of Keorak village and Parveen Kumar, 18, of Geong village in Kaithal district.

The injured, aged between 18 and 22, are Rahul Kumar, Manish Kumar, Ravinder Singh, and another man named Rahul, all residents of Kaithal. They are undergoing treatment at an Assandh hospital.

As per the police, the victims were returning from a marriage function when the driver lost control over the car, which crashed into a tree near Kheri Sarfali village of Karnal district.

Investigating officer Manphool Singh said the accident took place after the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a tree.

He said the victims were rushed to the civil hospital in Assandh, where Subham and Parveen were pronounced dead on arrival.

He said a police investigation was going on and the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination.

The first information report (FIR) will be registered as per the statement of the injured, he added.

top news
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities