Two killed, four injured in road accident in Karnal

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:11 IST

Two persons were killed while four sustained injuries when the Maruti Dzire car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Kaithal-Assandh road on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Subham, 13, a resident of Keorak village and Parveen Kumar, 18, of Geong village in Kaithal district.

The injured, aged between 18 and 22, are Rahul Kumar, Manish Kumar, Ravinder Singh, and another man named Rahul, all residents of Kaithal. They are undergoing treatment at an Assandh hospital.

As per the police, the victims were returning from a marriage function when the driver lost control over the car, which crashed into a tree near Kheri Sarfali village of Karnal district.

Investigating officer Manphool Singh said the accident took place after the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a tree.

He said the victims were rushed to the civil hospital in Assandh, where Subham and Parveen were pronounced dead on arrival.

He said a police investigation was going on and the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination.

The first information report (FIR) will be registered as per the statement of the injured, he added.